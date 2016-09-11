Dozens of people were injured on Saturday after a porch crowded with partygoers collapsed in Hartford near Trinity College, authorities said.

Between 30 and 40 people were being treated for injuries, none of which appeared to be major, Hartford Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Foley said in postings on social network Twitter.

Police and fire responders were aiding the injured. The Hartford Courant newspaper reported that 23 people had been taken to hospitals.

"We are very lucky that there were no fatalities and no known critical injuries from what could have been a truly tragic incident," Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement.

The collapse took place during an off-campus party at private housing near Trinity College, Foley said. The third-floor porch collapsed onto the second-floor one, which then fell to the first floor.

Foley posted pictures showing the exterior of a 3-story house with the three porches sheared off.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Richard Pullin)