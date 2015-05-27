Man dead after car crashes off Connecticut overpass

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - One man was killed and a second person was in serious condition after their car plunged off a Connecticut interstate highway overpass early on Wednesday, state police said.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. when a pickup truck drove through a highway guardrail and fell a “significant distance” to a street below, said Sergeant Shane Hassett of the Connecticut State Police.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was killed by the fall and his passenger taken to a local hospital, authorities said. The crash occurred in Guilford, about 35 miles south of the state capital of Hartford.

“The vehicle crashed through a metal beam guard right at the right shoulder and left the highway near the State Street overpass in Guilford, crashed to the street below and rolled over into a local wooded area,” said Hassett, adding that the cause of the accident was not yet clear.