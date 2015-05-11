Four bodies in Connecticut believed linked to serial killer -police

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - Police in Connecticut said on Monday they had identified a suspect in the deaths of seven people after partial remains of four bodies were found behind a shopping mall where the bodies of three women were discovered eight years ago.

The suspect, whom police did not identify, poses no danger to the public, New Britain Police Chief James Wardwell and Chief State Attorney Kevin Kane said.

Kane said would not say if the person was in police custody.

One of the newly found victims is Melanie Ruth Camilini, a mother of two last seen in Waterbury in 2003, police said. Monday would have been Camilini’s 42nd birthday.

The other victims’ remains have not yet been identified.

A hunter found the remains of the first three victims in woods behind a strip mall in 2007. Officials have since identified them as Diane Cusack, 53, of New Britain; Joyvaline Martinez, 23, of East Hartford, and Mary Jane Menard, 40, of New Britain.

The deaths were all ruled homicides.