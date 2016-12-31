FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
#U.S.
December 31, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 8 months ago

Two killed, two wounded at rap concert in Connecticut: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people were shot and killed and two others were wounded on Friday after a rap concert in southern Connecticut, local media reported.

Gunfire erupted at about 11:15 p.m. local time following a Meek Mill rap concert at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, about 90 miles (145 km) northeast of New York City, the My Record Journal newspaper reported.

Two people who were wounded were taken to local hospitals in the area with non life-threatening injuries, the newspaper said, citing police.

A dispatcher told Reuters that it was an ongoing situation and that she could provide no information.

A video posted on Twitter purportedly showed rapper Meek Mill leaving the concert hall moments before gunfire rang out and a man, who appeared to be a police officer, telling people to "get down."

Police did not have anyone in custody, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

