Teacher in Newtown, Connecticut, charged with bringing gun to school

(Reuters) - A middle school teacher in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with bringing a firearm into the town’s middle school, police said.

The teacher, identified as Jason Adams, 46, was spotted carrying a concealed weapon and detained by security at the Newtown Middle School, which called police. Connecticut’s state gun laws, among the strictest in the country, prohibit possessing a gun on school property.

Adams, who was released to await trial, did not respond to a call seeking comment on Wednesday. He has been placed on administrative leave, the schools said.

“This matter is very serious and very troubling, both the Newtown Public School system and the Newtown Police Department took immediate steps to address the matter,” the town’s schools said in a statement.

In December 2102, a gunman shot dead 26 people, including 20 young children aged between 6 and 7, as well as six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, ending his rampage by turning his gun on himself.