New baby for father who lost family in 2007 Connecticut home invasion
November 28, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

New baby for father who lost family in 2007 Connecticut home invasion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Connecticut man whose first wife and two daughters were murdered in a 2007 invasion of their Cheshire home is now the father of a baby boy born to his new wife, the family announced on Facebook.

Dr. William Petit and his wife Christine, a professional photographer, last weekend welcomed baby William, whose portrait was posted on the Facebook page of Christine Petit’s photo studio.

“Happiest and sweetest time ever ... our new little son, William. So in love!” the post said.

The couple met through the Petit Family Foundation, a charity Petit created in memory of his wife Jennifer Hawke-Petit and their daughters, Hayley, 17, and Michaela, 11.

Petit was severely beaten in the attack, during which two men held the family hostage for hours, before setting the home on fire. Joshua Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes were later convicted in the murders and sentenced to death.

In 2012, Connecticut repealed the death penalty, but the punishment remains in place for previous cases, including Komisarjevsky and Hayes.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Maureen Bavdek

