Connecticut man charged in poisoning five-month-old with alcohol bottle

NORWALK, Conn. (Reuters) - A 22-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with manslaughter after authorities accused him of killing his 5-month-old son last year by feeding the boy a baby bottle filled with a 50-proof cocktail.

Officials said Jorge Chiclana was being held on suicide watch on Wednesday as he awaits trial on the charges of second-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a child in the baby’s May 2014 death. He was arraigned on the charges in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday before Judge William Wenzel.

Chiclana was arrested this week at a motel in Stratford, Connecticut, police said.

An autopsy revealed the baby had an extremely high blood-alcohol level that a medical examiner’s report concluded played a role in his impaired breathing after being placed face-down in a crib.

The infant’s mother told investigators Chiclana’s mother had advised him the day before the baby’s death to use alcohol to ease the child’s teething pain and that at the time Chiclana joked about spiking the bottle with alcohol.