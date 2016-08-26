A man convicted for a triple murder during a 2007 Connecticut home invasion has attempted suicide in prison, a state Corrections Department spokeswoman said on Friday.

The inmate, Joshua Komisarjevsky, 36, tried to hang himself on Aug. 18, shortly after he and accomplice Steven Hayes were transferred to Pennsylvania's Camp Hill prison, spokeswoman Karen Martucci said.

She said Komisarjevsky did not require medical attention outside the prison and was receiving mental health treatment.

He and Hayes were convicted of the 2007 murders of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters, aged 17 and 11, in their Cheshire home.

Hawke-Petit was strangled and the girls died of smoke inhalation after the home was set on fire. Hawke-Petit was raped and the younger daughter was sexually assaulted.

Husband and father Dr. William Petit Jr., who had been tied up and beaten unconscious, escaped as the home went up in flames.

Hayes and Komisarjevsky had been sentenced to death but now are serving life sentences. Connecticut's Supreme Court upheld its ban on executions in May.

