Thirteen people wounded in shooting at Connecticut house party

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Thirteen people were shot and wounded when at least two shooters fired into a house party from a neighboring backyard in Bridgeport, Connecticut, early on Sunday, local police said.

Police in the state's most populous city were called to the house just before 1:30 a.m. ET and arrived to find 11 men and two women with gunshot wounds, Captain Brian Fitzgerald said in an emailed statement.

One of the casualties remains in critical condition after being hit in the face.

Police think at least two shooters fired through the hedges from the backyard into a "large house party," according to the statement. An investigation is ongoing and there was no immediate word on arrests or the possible motive.