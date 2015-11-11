FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Person struck and killed by Amtrak train in Connecticut, official says
November 11, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Person struck and killed by Amtrak train in Connecticut, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Amtrak train struck and killed a person who had crossed onto commuter rail tracks in Connecticut on Wednesday, New York’s main transit agency said.

Amtrak train 190, headed to Boston from Washington, D.C., struck the person at around 8:27 a.m. at the Metro North commuter rail station in Stratford, Connecticut, said Aaron Donovan, spokesman for New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The victim, who was not authorized to be on the tracks, was not immediately identified.

Morning trains on Metro North’s service were delayed as a result of a police investigation into the incident, Donovan said.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
