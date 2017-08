CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips has restarted production at its Surmont oil sands project, which had been shut down as a precaution due to a massive wildfire in northern Alberta, Conoco said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said there was very minor damage at the Surmont site that would not impact ongoing operations, and production is expected to ramp up gradually to pre-fire levels of 30,000 barrels per day.