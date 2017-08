Conocophillips CEO Ryan Lance speaks during an interview with Maria Bartiromo, for her Fox Business Network show "Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo" in New York April 8, 2015.

(Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N), the largest U.S. independent oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 26.5 cents per share.

The Houston, Texas-based company had announced a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share in October.