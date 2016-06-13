FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ConocoPhillips, ENAP to explore for gas in southern Chile
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 13, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

ConocoPhillips, ENAP to explore for gas in southern Chile

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean state oil company ENAP [ENAP.UL] has signed a deal with ConocoPhillips to explore and eventually exploit gas deposits in the nation's remote southern Magallanes region, a source familiar with the agreement confirmed on Monday.

Local newspaper El Mercurio first reported the deal in which ENAP will retain a 51 percent stake in the project. A source speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity confirmed the agreement.

The project will be rolled out in phases depending on the success of each stage, with ConocoPhillips possibly investing between $70 and $100 million over the next four years, according to the paper.

ENAP CEO Marcelo Tokman told Chile's La Tercera newspaper earlier in June that it was planning to solicit outside funding in 2016 to fund an ambitious $800 million investment plan, which included gas exploration in Magallanes.

ENAP, Chile's main oil refiner and a key provider of fuel to the domestic market, produces little crude oil but has invested heavily in gas exploration in the southern part of the country.

Reporting by Gram Slattery and Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.