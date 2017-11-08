FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

ConocoPhillips aims to spend $5.5 billion/year for rest of decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N), the largest U.S. independent oil and natural gas producer, said on Wednesday it would spend $5.5 billion annually for the rest of the decade on capital projects as long as oil prices CLc1 stay above $50 per barrel.

Logos of ConocoPhillips are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Houston-based company also said it expects to pay off more than $4.6 billion of debt by 2020, reducing its debt load to $15 billion. Continuing a theme of focusing on profits and not production, ConocoPhillips said it would generate a 20 percent cash return on capital employed by the end of the decade.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
