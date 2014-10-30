FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conoco to spend less in 2015, below $16 billion
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 30, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Conoco to spend less in 2015, below $16 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips plans a capital budget below $16 billion next year and will defer spending on some of its less-developed areas, including the Permian Basin and Western Canada, if crude oil prices continue to slide, the company said on Thursday.

“Beginning in 2015 capital in our major projects begins to taper off,” Ryan Lance, Conoco’s chief executive officer told investors on a conference call. “We have significantly more flexibility of ramp up or down our capital as circumstances dictate.”

The planned budget cuts will not affect the company’s ability to achieve its goal to grow production 3 percent to 5 percent per year, Conoco said.

The year, the Houston company is on track to spend $16.7 billion.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.