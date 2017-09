HOUSTON (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips, which is working to cut $1 billion in operating costs as low crude prices persist, has so far cut about 1,000 jobs, or 5 percent of its workforce and more cuts are to come, the company’s chief financial officer said.

The Houston company is going through a review of operations that “is going to result in more jobs cuts,” CFO Jeff Sheets told Reuters.

He declined to say how many positions will be eliminated.