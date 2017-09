(Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N), the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a flat quarterly profit and said output edged higher.

Profit in the first-quarter was $2.1 billion, or $1.71 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $1.73 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Oil and gas production from continuing operations excluding Libya was 1.53 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up 24 million boed from the 2013 first quarter.