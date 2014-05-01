FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillips quarterly profit flat, output up
May 1, 2014 / 11:48 AM / 3 years ago

ConocoPhillips quarterly profit flat, output up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N), the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a flat quarterly profit that topped expectations and said production edged higher as output from its North American shale and Canadian oilsands projects rose.

Profit in the first-quarter was $2.1 billion, or $1.71 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $1.73 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items related to storage and transportation agreements, Conoco had a profit of $1.81 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and gas production from continuing operations excluding Libya was 1.53 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up 24 million boed from the 2013 first quarter.

Shares of Conoco rose in pre-market trade to $75.45, up 1.5 percent from Wednesday’s New York Stock Exchange close.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
