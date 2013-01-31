FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conoco shares off 4 percent; output forecast disappoints
January 31, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Conoco shares off 4 percent; output forecast disappoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Smoke is released into the sky at the ConocoPhillips oil refinery in San Pedro, California March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

(Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) shares were down 4 percent on Thursday, a day after the U.S. oil and natural gas company issued a production forecast that fell short of some Wall Street expectations.

Conoco is pursuing a strategy aimed at growing production and growing returns to shareholders. To achieve that aim, Conoco is shedding older, less-profitable assets like its Nigerian operations while investing in high-growth areas like the oil-producing Eagle Ford formation in South Texas.

The company has said its long-term production goal is for 3 to 5 percent growth, but output in the fourth quarter was flat at 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe) as asset dispostions weighed. [ID:nL1N0B006N]

And on Wednesday Conoco said it sees full-year 2013 production of 1.475 million to 1.525 million boe per day.

Maintenance and seasonal factors will negatively affect production in the second and third quarters, while a rebound is seen in the fourth quarter as output from new projects is added, the company said on a Thursday conference call with analysts.

Analysts at Houston energy investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt characterized Conoco’s production forecast as “negative.” Tudor Pickering had expected full-year output of 1.531 million boe per day, it said in a note to clients.

Shares of Conoco dropped $2.57 to $58.52 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
