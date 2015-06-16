FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Constellation Brands to invest over $2 billion in Mexico beer plant expansion
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

Constellation Brands to invest over $2 billion in Mexico beer plant expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bottles of the beer, Modelo, a brand of Constellation Brands Inc., sit on a supermarket shelf in Los Angeles, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Alcoholic beverage maker Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N) said on Tuesday it is in the process of investing more than $2 billion in its Mexican operation.

The money will be spent on expanding the company’s bottling and brewery plant in the northern border state of Coahuila, Robert Sands, Constellation’s chief executive officer, said at an event in Mexico City.

He gave no timeframe for the investment. Constellation has an agreement to sell beers by Grupo Modelo, a Mexican brewer owned by Anheuser Busch InBev (ABI.BR), in the United States.

Modelo’s beers include Corona and Modelo Especial.

“Constellation Brands is investing because we believe that premium Mexican beer will keep growing and will keep leading this segment of the U.S. beer market for years to come,” said Sands.

Constellation said last year it was expanding capacity at its brewery in Mexico to increase its share of the U.S. market.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.