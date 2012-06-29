Constellation Brands net profit slips

(Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N), the world’s biggest branded wine company, reported lower quarterly profit on Friday, as net sales slipped.

The maker of Robert Mondavi and Ravenswood wines earned $72 million in the first quarter ended May 31, down from $74.5 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, earnings were 38 cents, up from 35 cents a year earlier, when there were more shares outstanding.

Net sales slipped to $634.8 million from $635.3 million a year earlier.