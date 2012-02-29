FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Constellation Software earnings soar
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 29, 2012 / 11:27 PM / in 6 years

Constellation Software earnings soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Constellation Software (CSU.TO) posted a 72 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by acquisitions and higher sales at both its private and public sector businesses.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $19 million, or 92 cents per share, from $11 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit rose to $1.90 per share from $1.06 per share.

Constellation, which makes customized software for private and public sectors entities, said revenue rose 15 percent to $ 198.4 million.

Constellation had bought Capital Computer Associates and Markinson Technologies in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the company touched a life-high of C$99.99 before closing at C$99 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has risen 60 percent in the last three months.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.