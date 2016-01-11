Continental CFO sees more volatile China in 2016

Logo of German tyre company Continental is pictured at the headquarters in Hanover, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car parts and tyres maker Continental expects a more volatile Chinese market this year and sees U.S. vehicle deliveries stable at about 17.5 million, its finance chief told Reuters on Monday.

Wolfgang Schaefer said U.S. sales could fall in 2017 or 2018, however, due to potentially rising interest rates and the falling oil price.

He added that the company’s forecast for 5 percent sales growth this year - which it gave earlier on Monday - assumed a slight improvement on an organic basis over 2015, when like-for-like sales grew 4 percent.

Overall growth of 14 percent was driven by acquisitions and currency exchange effects, which Schaefer said he did not expect to be repeated this year.

“We don’t expect a tailwind from currency,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview, adding that large acquisitions, while possible, were unlikely in the near term.

In general, acquisitions are necessary to boost Continental’s non-traditional automotive business, like software and services, and are also possible in the area of replacement tyres, he said.

Asked whether major customer Volkswagen was putting pressure on Continental to cut prices to help the carmaker meet the costs of its emissions scandal, Schaefer said he would not comment on individual clients.

But he said price negotiations at the start of the new year were always tough.