Continental AG plans new $1.4 billion truck tire plant in Mississippi

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental AG said on Tuesday it had picked a site in the U.S. state of Mississippi for a new truck tire plant, with a total long-term investment of about $1.4 billion.

Continental said it expected to break ground for the plant, which will employ about 2,500 people, in the next several months and start production by the end of 2019.

The new plant will be located near the city of Clinton in Mississippi, it said.