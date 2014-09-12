FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German antitrust body clears Continental takeover of Veyance
September 12, 2014 / 1:02 PM / 3 years ago

German antitrust body clears Continental takeover of Veyance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flags of Germany's Continental AG hang in the rain during a board meeting of Continental in Frankfurt, in this March 6, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust authority on Friday cleared auto supplier Continental AG’s (CONG.DE) acquisition of Veyance Technologies, a U.S.-based maker of industrial hoses and belting.

“Despite Continental’s high market share and a reduction in the number of suppliers down to three from four, the Federal Cartel Authority sees no reason why competition will be significantly impaired,” the regulator said in a statement.

In May, the cartel office opened an in-depth assessment of the deal.

In February, Continental said it had agreed to buy Veyance for 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) as a way to help diversify its business.

(1 US dollar = 0.7726 euro)

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze

