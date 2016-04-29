FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental CEO says VW not pushing for price cuts: CEO
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
April 29, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

Continental CEO says VW not pushing for price cuts: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Elmar Degenhart, CEO of Germany's Continental AG speaks during the 'International CAR Symposium' in Bochum January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Continental (CONG.DE) sees no signs that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), one of its largest customers, is seeking price reductions to help contain the costs of its emissions scandal, Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said.

Degenhart, speaking on Friday at the auto supplier’s annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany, said Volkswagen’s (VW) emissions scandal had no financially measurable impact on the company last year.

Business with VW, one of Continental’s five biggest customers by sales, will increase further over the course of the year, the CEO said, adding there is no indication that Continental was involved in irregularities at VW related to emissions issues.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.