7 months ago
#Commodities
January 25, 2017 / 11:02 PM / 7 months ago

Continental to spend more in 2017 amid oil price rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Storage tanks stand on a Continental Resources oil production site near Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015.Andrew Cullen

(Reuters) - Oil producer Continental Resources Inc set a capital budget of $1.95 billion for the year, compared with the $1.1 billion it had earmarked for 2016, joining a list of producers raising spending amid a recovery in oil prices.

The company said it expects full-year production to average about 220,000-230,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), higher than the 2016 output of 217,000 boepd.

Continental said on Wednesday it planned to spend nearly 90 percent of it budget on drilling and completing wells.

The company, which is looking to sell non-core assets to pay down debt, plans to operate 20 drilling rigs in 2017, an increase of one rig from 2016.

Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

