FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Continental Resources posts wider loss on oil price slump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

Continental Resources posts wider loss on oil price slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Storage tanks stand on a Continental Resources oil production site near Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015.Andrew Cullen

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N), North Dakota's second-largest oil producer, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday that missed Wall Street's expectations because of the slump in crude prices. CLc1

The loss is an example of the difficulty facing the oil industry as it seeks to offset the period of low prices. Many companies have slashed costs to survive.

Shares of Continental fell 3 percent to $43.50 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Continental reported a second-quarter net loss of $119.4 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $403,000, or break-even on a per share basis, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company lost 18 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 17 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production fell 3 percent to 219,323 barrels of oil equivalent per say. Output fell in all regions except for the SCOOP and STACK fields in Oklahoma, where Continental has invested heavily in the past year.

Despite the low prices, Continental is cash flow positive - meaning it spends less than it makes - and executives said they intend to maintain that for the rest of the year.

Continental said it now expects its production costs to fall 11 percent this year, even while it pumps 5,000 more barrels per day than previously expected.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.