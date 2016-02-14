FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Convenience store supplier Core-Mark shares may fall: Barron's



February 14, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Convenience store supplier Core-Mark shares may fall: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of convenience store supplier Core-Mark Holding Co Inc may be set to decline because the high valuation of its stock ignores stiff competition from dollar stores and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Barron’s said.

A decision by CVS Health Corp to stop selling tobacco has lifted Core-Mark’s shares, which closed Friday at $74.04, to trade at 26 times earnings and 13 times its free cash flow, the publication said in its latest edition.

Core-Mark is a solid operator but the stock should trade below free cash flow multiples of less than 10, a valuation that could see its shares decline 25 percent, Barron’s said.

About 70 percent of Core-Mark’s revenue comes from tobacco, but investors are ignoring competition for convenience stores from Wal-Mart and discount stories such as Dollar General, it said.

Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
