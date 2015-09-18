ConvergEx to close one of its two 'dark pool' trading venues

NEW YORK (Reuters) - ConvergEx Group LLC [BNYCG.UL] will close one of its two private stock trading platforms, or “dark pools,” as of Oct. 1, the agency-focused brokerage told clients in a note, citing greater demand for the platform it will retain.

A dark pool is a type of alternative trading system (ATS) where trading information is kept secret until the trade has been completed.

ConvergEx is closing its Vortex dark pool, which operates with standard bids and offers, in order to focus on its Millennium pool, where all orders are executed at the mid-point of the best bid and offer available, according to the note, which was sent on Thursday.

“Our clients have indicated that ATS platforms that do not offer unique liquidity and functionality are no longer essential in the marketplace,” the note said.

Dark pools have faced intense scrutiny in recent months over concerns about the lack of transparency in the trading venues, with several regulators probing how they operate. To boost oversight and investor confidence as more trading has moved away from public exchanges, the Financial Regulatory Authority last year began publishing the volumes of all ATSs.

Since then, several low-volume dark pools, including one run by Wells Fargo, have closed.

There are now around 35 dark pools competing for orders with 11 stock exchanges. The trading platforms began as places for institutional investors like mutual fund managers to buy and sell large amounts of stock without tipping their hand to the wider market.

Critics say dark pools increase complexity and costs for market participants. But their usage has surged in recent years, accounting for around 15 percent of all stocks traded.

For the week of Aug. 24, Vortex was the 27th largest dark pool, with a little over 18 million shares traded, while Millennium was ranked 16th, with more than 74 million, according to the latest data FINRA data. By comparison, a dark pool run by UBS Group AG was at the top of the list for that week, with just under 700 million shares traded.