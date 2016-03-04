Adler says plans no hostile Conwert takeover in power struggle

The logo of Austrian properties group Conwert is pictured behind traffic lights at its headquarters in Vienna February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - German real estate group Adler (ADLG.DE) said on Friday it does not plan a hostile bid for Austria’s Conwert (CONW.VI), in which it holds nearly a quarter of the stock, but criticized the speed of its cost-cutting and restructuring efforts.

Adler has been pressing for change at Conwert and the Austrian group last month responded by calling a shareholders’ meeting for March 17, which will vote on Adler’s demand to replace three of the four members of Conwert’s board with its own nominees.

“With the extraordinary general meeting, Adler does not want a hostile takeover,” the German company, whose portfolio of around 50,000 units in Germany compares with Conwert’s 29,700 units across central and eastern Europe.

Adler said Conwert had not been implementing fast enough its strategy to focus on residential properties in Germany and sell retail assets to generate cash for further acquisitions in the fast-growing German market.

Adler also said Conwert could cut more costs but noted: “Adler would like to emphasize the fact that its proposals are not a hostile action.”

Adler’s quest for greater boardroom representation at Conwert has been rejected by the company and its second-biggest shareholder Fidelity, which holds 7.8 percent of Conwert shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Fidelity said last month it fully supports current Conwert management and in a letter seen by Reuters said it intended to vote against the election of the three directors being proposed by Adler.

Shareholder advisor ISS also recommended investors vote against Adler’s push as the group had not provided a “compelling rationale” for change.

Conwert said this week its 2015 earnings had exceeded its own guidance and that it would continue implementing its strategy for cutting costs and shedding non-core assets this year.