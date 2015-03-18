FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conwert to scrutinize Deutsche Wohnen offer
March 18, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Conwert to scrutinize Deutsche Wohnen offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert’s (CONW.VI) supervisory board has taken note of Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWNG.DE) 11.50 euro ($12) per share bid and said it will respond within 10 working days.

“It will thoroughly evaluate the offer in light of the share’s performance prior to the announcement of the takeover bid by Deutsche Wohnen AG and take into account the offer price, which is far below Conwert’s NAV/share, and the outlook for Conwert for the following years,” it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9412 euros)

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens

