FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Wohnen CEO says Conwert bid outcome will be tight
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 9, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen CEO says Conwert bid outcome will be tight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Austrian properties group (Immobilien Gruppe) Conwert is pictured in Vienna February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - The outcome of Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWNG.DE) bid for at least half of Austrian property group Conwert (CONW.VI) plus one share will be “tight” when the offer runs out next week, the German company’s chief executive, Michael Zahn, said.

Conwert said last month its administrative board had concluded that Deutsche Wohnen’s 11.50 euro per share takeover bid -- worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) -- was inadequate.

Deutsche Wohnen has ruled out raising the offer which ends on April 15. Conwert stock traded just above the bid price on Thursday, but had averaged 9 euros over the past three years.

“I personally believe that the transaction will be tight,” Zahn told reporters in Vienna. “We will not reach a comfortable result in the first step. But there is no reason to despair or be pessimistic at this point.”

He said he would expect to get between 50 and 52 percent of Conwert.

Two of Conwert’s largest shareholders, the Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung as well as Karl Ehlerding and family, have committed to tender a combined stake of about 25 percent.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.