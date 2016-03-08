Conwert power struggle with Adler heats up as regulator steps in

The headquarters of Austrian properties group (Immobilien Gruppe) Conwert is pictured in Vienna February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s takeover commission said on Tuesday it was investigating whether shareholders in property group Conwert (CONW.VI), which include Adler Real Estate (ADLG.DE) and Petrus Advisers LLP, violated an obligation to publish a takeover offer.

The regulator said it was examining whether Adler and Petrus acted in concert, looking in particular at possible collusion relating to one transaction in 2015 and in the build-up to an extraordinary Conwert shareholders meeting this month.

Adler, which holds a 22.4 percent stake in Conwert, is unhappy with Conwert’s strategy. It wants to overhaul the Conwert board of directors by replacing three members with its own candidates at a shareholder meeting due to be held on March 17. Conwert and other shareholders reject the plan.

One of Adler’s candidates is Wijnand Donkers, who is an adviser to Petrus Advisers LLP, Conwert’s third-biggest shareholder with around 6 percent.

Petrus co-founder Klaus Umek, who has repeatedly criticized Conwert’s management, said in a phone call with Reuters that he rejected the idea that Petrus and Adler had colluded and he read out the company’s statement.

“We primarily see male vanities but no elaborate strategy behind Conwert’s actions,” Petrus said in its statement.

“We are planning on voting in favor of the three proposed candidates for the Administrative Board.”

If Adler and Petrus are found to have teamed up, they would have violated an obligation under Austrian law to make a takeover bid for Conwert as they owned more than 30 percent of Conwert up until January.

The mandatory takeover offer threshold is 30 percent.

Adler said last week that it did not plan a hostile bid for Conwert, but had no comment on Tuesday.