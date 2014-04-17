FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crisis-hit Co-op reveals 2013 loss of $4.2 billion
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 17, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Crisis-hit Co-op reveals 2013 loss of $4.2 billion

Matt Scuffham, Paul Sandle

2 Min Read

A sign hangs outside a branch of the Co-operative bank in central London April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-operative Group (42TE.L) made a loss of 2.5 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) in 2013, in what the country’s biggest mutual described as disastrous and the worst 12 months in its 150-year history.

Co-op, which was hit by a 1.9 billion pound funding gap at its bank, a drugs scandal and an exodus of top executives, said on Thursday the results would serve as a wake-up call to the serious challenges that it faced.

“2013 was a disastrous year for The Co-operative Group, the worst in our 150-year history,” Interim Chief Executive Richard Pennycook said of the supermarket to funeral services owner.

“Today’s results demonstrate that but they also highlight fundamental failings in management and governance at the group over many years.”

Co-op said the losses reflected the cost of a 1.5 billion pound recapitalization of its bank last year and a decline in the value of stores it acquired in a 1.6 billion pound deal in 2009 to take over the Somerfield grocery chain.

Co-op said it was still considering whether to inject more cash into the Co-operative Bank, which needs an extra 400 million pounds to cover the cost of past misconduct.

The group saw its stake in the bank fall to 30 percent last year following a capital raising, with bondholders including U.S. hedge funds taking control. It would need to inject another 120 million pound to retain that stake.

Co-op said the 163 million pounds that it still owes the bank from the first fundraising would be paid by the end of 2014.

Away from the bank, its core businesses delivered a “solid performance” in tough markets. Like-for-like sales in its food stores fell 0.2 percent, while sales on the same basis in its core convenience chain rose 1.6 percent.

Underlying profits in its funeral, pharmacy and general insurance businesses all edged higher.

($1 = 0.5955 British Pounds)

Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.