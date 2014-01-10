FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cooper says China JV resumes production of company-branded tires
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
January 10, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Cooper says China JV resumes production of company-branded tires

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB.N) said its Chinese joint venture resumed production of Cooper-branded tires at its Rongcheng facility, little more than a week after a planned merger fell through in part because of work stoppage there.

The U.S. company’s partner in the Cooper Chengshan Shandong Tire joint venture protested the buyout of Cooper by India’s Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) and the facility stopped production of Cooper tires in August.

Cooper Tire ended the $2.5 billion sale to Apollo in December.

“While restarting production of Cooper brands at (the JV)indicates positive progress, it is absolutely critical that actions are taken there to allow Cooper to resume regular financial reporting,” Cooper Tire said.

Cooper said in November that it was not able to file its quarterly financials -- required to secure financing for the Apollo deal -- since it lost access to information on the China business during the dispute.

Cooper Tire was up 2 percent at $25.74 in late trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.