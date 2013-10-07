FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cooper says Apollo sought deal price cut of more than $2.50/share: filing
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 7, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Cooper says Apollo sought deal price cut of more than $2.50/share: filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A cyclist rides past an Apollo tyre kept on display at a multi-brand tyre showroom in New Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

(Reuters) - India’s Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) on Thursday had asked Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB.N) to cut its offer price to acquire the U.S. company by more than $2.50 per share, Cooper said in a filing to the U.S. securities regulator on Monday.

Cooper said in the filing that on October 3, Apollo representatives informed the company that it wanted a price renegotiation “this time suggesting a price reduction far greater than the $2.50 reduction it had earlier proposed, and at one point referencing '$8 or $9’ per share.”

Under the initial agreement in June, Cooper shareholders would receive $35 per Cooper share, a premium of more than 40 percent to its price at the time, valuing the deal at $2.5 billion.

However, several obstacles to the pending acquisition have emerged, including labor issues both in the United States and in China, where workers at Cooper’s joint venture have been on strike for three months in opposition to the deal.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Tony Munroe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.