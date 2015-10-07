FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European buyout firms compete to buy French pharma company Cooper: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 7, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

European buyout firms compete to buy French pharma company Cooper: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three European buyout firms are among bidders vying to buy French pharmaceutical company Cooper, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar the matter.

BC Partners, Bridgepoint and Charterhouse Capital Partners are among the interested firms. The sale process, which may fetch as much as 700 million euros ($789 million), is at an advanced stage and may be completed by the end of the year, Bloomberg said.

French buyout firm Caravelle, of which Cooper is a subsidiary, is working with financial advisers at Rothschild to seek a buyer, although it may choose not to sell the company, Bloomberg reported.

Caravelle, BC Partners, Bridgepoint and Charterhouse Capital could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.