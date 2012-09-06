FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cooper Cos results beat Street estimates; raises 2012 outlook
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 6, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Cooper Cos results beat Street estimates; raises 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Contact lens maker Cooper Cos Inc (COO.N) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its CooperVision segment, and raised its 2012 outlook.

Pleasanton, California-based Cooper’s shares were up 6 percent at $91.50 in after-market trading.

Net income for the third quarter rose to $66.9 million, or $1.36 per share, from $44.2 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.45 per share.

Total revenue rose 8 percent to $378.2 million. Revenue in the CooperVision segment, which markets contact lenses under brands Biofinity and Avaira in the United States, rose 5 percent to $314.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue of $367.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, whose rivals include Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc and Bausch & Lomb Inc WPRISB.UL, raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2012 to $1.44-$1.45 billion from its prior outlook of $1.40-$1.44 billion.

It also raised its 2012 adjusted earnings-per-share outlook to $5.19 to $5.24, from $4.90 to $5.15.

Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $5.06 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

Cooper also forecast fourth-quarter revenue above expectations.

Pleasanton, California-based Cooper’s shares, which have gained 16 percent in the past year, closed at $86.03 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha and Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.