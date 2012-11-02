FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cooper Tire profit jumps on lower rubber costs
November 2, 2012

Cooper Tire profit jumps on lower rubber costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s (CTB.N) quarterly profit soared on higher margins due to lower raw material costs.

Net income attributable to Cooper Tire rose to $74 million, or $1.17 per share, for the third quarter, from $17.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.1 billion.

Indian tire manufacturer Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) was reportedly in talks to acquire a majority stake in Cooper Tire.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
