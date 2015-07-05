FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed in street revels in Chile after soccer win: local media
July 5, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Two killed in street revels in Chile after soccer win: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Two people were killed and several others injured in Santiago when a car slammed into street revelers celebrating host Chile’s triumph in the Copa America soccer tournament, local radio Bio-Bio reported on Sunday.

Chileans streamed into the streets, squares and bars after their team won its first ever major trophy on Saturday, beating Argentina 4-1 on penalties after the teams drew 0-0.

Some crowds attempted to loot shops and supermarkets before being stopped by police, local media reported.

But the Copa tournament was largely free of the hooliganism that has dogged soccer matches in the region. Efforts to work with other countries to keep out troublemakers seem to have worked, with no reports of significant violence.

Reporting By Antonio De La Jara; Editing by Digby Lidstone

