Premiums on term copper shipments to China seen falling in 2016

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Premiums for term shipments of refined copper cathode to China are likely to drop further in 2016 after falling this year, hit by fears over slowing growth in the world’s No.2 economy and as appetite for using the metal as collateral on loans fades.

Premiums, paid by Chinese importers to overseas suppliers to secure physical metal, are set over the cash London Metal Exchange copper price and reflect importers’ demand forecasts.

Term premiums for 2015 were set at $133 a tonne for metal from Chile’s Codelco and $115 from Japan, down 3.6 percent and 6.5 percent from the previous year respectively. That was after some buyers cut bookings due to worries over credit from banks and concerns over China’s economic outlook.

“Lower term premiums in 2016 are certain. The issue is how low they will be,” said a trader at a Western supplier, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak to media.

Premiums are expected to fall by at least $10 from this year in 2016, with a range of $115-$125 expected for metal from Codelco and about $100 for copper shipped from Japan, said traders and end-users.

Demand for copper has not picked up strongly this year, raising fears that Beijing’s measures to boost the economy would take some time to drive up demand, they said.

China’s refined copper imports fell 8.8 percent from a year ago in the first 7 months of this year. [MTL/CHINA1]

“We still have a problem with insufficient orders. We won’t need that much term copper,” said a manager for a large end-user, which makes tubes and rods from refined copper.

Demand for term shipments from firms that had imported copper as collateral for short-term loans is also likely to fall more next year due to expectations of a weaker yuan after China devalued its currency last month and lower local borrowing rates after the central bank cut interest rates several times this year, traders said.

That demand had already been hit hard after banks cut credit for copper imports after an alleged metals financing scam in the port of Qingdao came to light in June 2014.

Spot premiums have also been below term ones this year, cutting importer appetite for fresh term shipments, traders said.

The metal can be purchased via long-term contracts or through spot markets.

A trader at a large Chinese rods producer said term shipments of refined copper may fall to an average of about 200,000 tonnes per month in 2016.

Monthly term imports were estimated by traders at about 230,000-250,000 tonnes this year and about 280,000 tonnes in 2014.