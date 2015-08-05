Codelco spot copper for China dries up due to strike: sources

A worker monitors a process inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, northwest of Santiago January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chile’s Codelco has not offered refined copper to China on the spot market for two weeks because of a strike and term shipments may be affected if the work stoppage continues, sources said, although the impact may be muted at a time of low demand.

Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, has been hit by strikes since July 21. It has been forced to close mines and also suffered damage to mine equipment at its newest Ministro Hales mine in Chile.

China, the world’s top copper consumer, is the largest buyer of Codelco copper for both term and spot shipments but a trading source in Asia with direct knowledge of the matter said Codelco had stopped offering it spot metal in the past two weeks.

“It is because Codelco does not know how long the strike will continue,” he said, declining to be named because of his company’s policy.

He added that deliveries of 2015 term shipments and contracted spot metal to China were not affected for now, although some metal could be delayed if the strike was protracted.

An executive at a large Chinese copper producer expected imports to be affected if the strike continued for more than a month.

”Codelco has sold all the material that it had available. That is why the company cannot continue offering additional tonnage,” said a source in Chile close to the company.

Codelco in Chile was not immediately available for comment.

Traders said Codelco had sold nearly 10,000 tonnes of spot metal to China in late May and the bulk of that was set to arrive in the third quarter.

They did not expect the absence of spot offers from Codelco to cause a supply shortage in China in the near term as ample stocks in bonded warehouses should cover any ad hoc demand.

Bonded stocks - metal that has not been assessed for China’s 17 percent value-added tax - were estimated at about 550,000-600,000 tonnes in Shanghai last week, equivalent to total imports in May and June <MTL/CHINA1>.

Chinese demand for spot copper was sluggish at the moment because activity slows during the summer and the economy is anyway in a lull, although importers had increased buying of bonded stocks to take advantage of steady domestic prices, traders said.

In Europe, too, traders said ample supplies would offset the problems at Codelco in the near term.

“I can’t see that the strike will have any effect right now in the current market. There’s plenty of metal in Europe,” one trader there said.