Codelco sees tight market, could issue debt
April 16, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

Codelco sees tight market, could issue debt

Alexandra Ulmer, Fabian Cambero

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean state copper giant Codelco CODEL.UL expects the global copper market to remain tight this year, is optimistic about prices, and could issue debt in the second half if conditions are favorable, Chief Executive Diego Hernandez said on Monday.

Hernandez said, however, he was worried about future energy supplies, saying Codelco had covered its needs for the next six to seven years.

Chile’s shaky energy grid needs significant new investment after years of neglect, exacerbated by a devastating 2010 earthquake and droughts. But the mounting opposition to hydro-power, coal-fired thermoelectric plants and wind farm projects is making investors jittery.

“If China grows 7.5 percent, we believe supply/demand will again be quite tight this year. We are optimistic on prices this year,” Hernandez told foreign journalists at a lunch hosted by Codelco at its headquarters during CESCO week in Santiago.

Hernandez added he believed some in the industry could delay copper projects if copper prices fall below $3 a lb. In New York, the May COMEX contract settled up 10 cents at $3.6280 per lb on Monday.

Hernandez said Codelco was interested in getting into Mexico’s mining sector in future, as the company eyes foreign markets for exploration.

He also said he expected an initial ruling in an acrimonious stake option spat with global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) between the end of this year and mid-2013.

The mining titans have been embroiled in a bitter dispute after Anglo preemptively sold 24.5 percent of its southern-central Chilean properties from under Codelco.

That stymied Codelco’s bid to exercise an option to buy up a 49 percent stake in the proprieties, setting the stage for an acrimonious legal battle Hernandez said could last 3-4 years.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Simon Gardner and Marguerita Choy

