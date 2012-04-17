FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China copper demand to grow under 7 pct: Xstrata
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 17, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

China copper demand to grow under 7 pct: Xstrata

Alexandra Ulmer, Fabian Cambero

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chinese copper demand will grow a little under 7 pct this year and more positive signs of U.S. demand will help offset the impact of lingering European economic woes, the head of Xstrata’s XTA.L copper unit Charlie Sartain said on Tuesday.

“We see an underlying strength in (copper) demand growth in China,” Sartain told Reuters in an interview at the CRU copper conference in Santiago.

“We see some positive demand signs in the U.S. ... That’s helping to offset the difficulties Europe is having.”

The miner expects to see its own red metal output dip slightly in the first half of the year, as the world No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, which it owns with Anglo American (AAL.L), battles declining ore grades and freak weather, he added.

But production will pick up in the second part of 2012, and full-year output will be similar to last year‘s, Sartain said.

Xstrata’s total mined copper production last year fell almost 3 percent to 888,979 metric tonnes (979,931 tons).

Regarding Argentina’s decision to expropriate Repsol’s (REP.MC), controlling share of the country’s leading energy company YPF (YPFD.BA), Sartain said the move was “worrying” for foreign investors.

Xstrata holds a 50 percent controlling stake in the Alumbrera mine in Argentina.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero. Writing by Anthony Esposito;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.