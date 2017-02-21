Factbox: Disruptions, labor negotiations at copper mines

Explosions blast rock mass at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in Antofagasta, Chile March 31, 2008. Picture taken March 31, 2008.

Copper prices surged to 21-month highs above $6,200 a tonne earlier this month, up more than 40 percent since January 2016 due to worries about supplies after disruptions in top producer Chile, Indonesia and Peru.

Global copper demand this year is estimated at about 23 million tonnes with half of that being consumed in China.

A recent Reuters survey showed analysts expecting copper prices to average at $5,350 a tonne. Forecasts ranged between $4,740 and $5,855.

The survey also showed the copper market would be in a surplus of around 80,000 tonnes this year and next.

But those could easily turn into large deficits if stoppages and disruptions are prolonged.

Analysts typically factor in a 5 percent disruption allowance for their market balance forecasts.

Below are some major copper output disruptions.

Also detailed are some major contract negotiations due this year, according to analysts.

BHP BILLITON/ESCONDIDA

BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, said it would not be able to meet its contractual obligations on metals shipments on Feb. 10, two days into a strike that brought output to a standstill.

The strikers are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by a new law that strengthens the hand of organized labor. BHP and a union have agreed to renew talks, but these will not begin until at least Feb. 18, the union said.

Escondida's output for the six months ending Dec. 31 was 452,0000 tonnes, BHP said in its latest review. It had forecast Escondida would produce 1.07 million tonnes in the 12 months to the end of June.

FREEPORT/GRASBERG

All production stopped at Freeport-McMoRan's giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia as workers planned to demonstrate against the government's decision to halt exports of copper concentrate, a union said on Feb. 16.

Indonesia halted exports of copper concentrates from the mine on Jan. 12, a suspension Freeport said would reduce output from Grasberg by around 70 million pounds of copper per month.

Freeport has warned it will have to slash Grasberg production and reduce its 30,000-plus workforce if it does not get a new export permit by mid-February.

To gain a new special mining license, Freeport must agree to pay taxes and royalties that it is currently exempt from and divest up to 51 percent of its Indonesian unit, up from 30 percent under current rules. To date, it has divested only 9.36 percent.

MMG/LAS BAMBAS

MMG resumed transporting copper concentrates from its Las Bambas mine in Peru on Friday, when residents of a nearby town called off protests that had blocked the road used by the company.

The five-day protest ended after the government suspended civil liberties with an emergency decree and set dates to start building a sewage system and hospital that had been promised to the town.

Las Bambas produced some 300,000 tonnes of copper in the first 11 months of 2016.

MITSUBISHI/GRESIK

Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp is aiming to replace workers and resume operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter in early March after a labor strike forced it to halt operations except for the refining process on Jan. 19.

The Gresik smelter, owned by PT Smelting, produced about 190,000 tonnes of copper cathode in the year to March 2016 and had planned to produce 260,000 tonnes this financial year through March 31, without taking into account the impact from the strike.

PT Smelting is 60.5 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials, while Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit holds 25 percent.

ANGLO/EL SOLDADO

Anglo American will temporarily suspend operations at its El Soldado copper mine in Chile after failing to receive regulatory approval for a redesign that would have helped keep output flowing.

El Soldado produced around 36,000 tonnes of copper in 2015, small by Chile standards, it adds to output losses from Escondida and Grasberg.

Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said Anglo would walk away from El Soldado if it cannot agree a permit for a redesign of the operation.

LABOUR NEGOTIATIONS

Oct 2017 -- Glencore and Anglo American's Collahuasi in Chile, expected to produce more than 450,000 tonnes of copper this year.

Sept 2017 -- Freeport's Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, which produced nearly 600,000 tonnes last year.

H2 2017 -- Chilean state-owned copper producer Codelco's El Teniente, expected to produce around 400,000 tonnes this year.

March 2017 -- Rio Tinto's Bingham Canyon expected to produce around 180,000 tonnes in 2017.

July 2017 -- Zaldivar copper mine in Chile owned by Antofagasta and Barrick Gold Corp, expected to produce roughly 125,000 tonnes this year.