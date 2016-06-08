Copper's contango returns after biggest inventory rise in a decade

File photo of trucks carrying copper and other goods in Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cash copper’s premium over forward contracts disappeared on Tuesday for the first time in six months after a whopping 43,000 tonnes of metal landed in exchange storage in two days, the biggest delivery in more than a decade.

The sudden arrival of metal into Asian sheds reignited concerns about demand from the world’s top user and sent cash prices down more than 2 percent to $4,585 per tonne on Tuesday, their lowest in 3-1/2 months.

The arrival of the metal on Monday and Tuesday increased stockpiles in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange by almost a third to a total of 196,225 tonnes, their highest since end-February.

Traders said most of the metal came from China, reflecting waning demand from China, and as banks and merchants unwound financing deals. Most of the metal arrived in Gwangyang and Busan in South Korea and Singapore, respectively.

The biggest two days of deliveries in percentage terms since July 2005 reinforced concerns that an excess of metal previously locked in trade deals may flood the market.

Now traders are bracing for further increases as financing deals unwind and demand wanes, likely to increase pressure on premiums that have already tumbled to their lowest in four years.

Premiums for Shanghai bonded copper fell $5 to $45, reflecting weak demand for physical metal. Worries about a global glut have knocked almost a third off LME prices in the past year.

One trader said he expected metal to land in Taiwan and South Korea as shipments destined for China get diverted.

The inflows evaporated cash’s premium to three-month prices, a structure known as a backwardation, returning the market to a contango for the first time in almost six months.

The contango was $4 per tonne on Tuesday, compared with zero on Monday and from a backwardation as high as $27.5 a week ago.

“The backwardation quickly moved to contangos both nearby and across the forwards as traders ‘stopped out’,” said Sucden in a note.

The dumping of metal onto the exchange came a few days ahead of a slew of key data from China this week, including preliminary trade numbers for May on Wednesday.

“The markets should not pin their hopes on these data all that much,” said Commerzbank analysts in a research note. Analysts expect cathode imports to continue to drop.