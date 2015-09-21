Factbox: KGHM latest copper miner to bite bullet with output cuts

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Europe’s No. 2 copper producer Poland’s KGHM said on Monday it would put its McCreedy West copper mine on care and maintenance, the latest victim of sinking prices as worries about demand from China fuel the biggest market rout in years.

Copper prices plunged to six-year lows below $5,000 a tonne last month. They have since recovered to just under $5,300 a tonne, but that’s still about 18 percent below the 2015 peak.

Also feeding the downward spiral were expectations of a small surplus this year and a larger one in 2016.

Major miners have up until recently mostly refrained from cutting production, but prices have now fallen to levels where some operations are no longer economically viable.

Mining giants Glencore and Freeport have waved the white flag and announced plans to suspend some of their copper production.

Following are some recent announcements:

KGHM will suspend operations at its underground McCreedy West mine in the Sudbury basin in central Ontario, Canada, as part of a cost-cutting plan.

In 2013, it produced 20,000 tonnes of copper and 1.7 million tonnes of nickel, according to KGHM’s website.

“After examining a number of options for the Morrison and McCreedy Mines, it became apparent that we had to make some modifications,” said Steve Holmes, Chief Operating Officer at KGHM International, in a statement.

It will also cut 48 jobs out of a total workforce of 360 at McCreedy West and Morrison by the end of this month.

London-listed Glencore said earlier this month it will suspend some copper production operations at its Katanga Mining unit in Democratic Republic of Congo and Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia for 18 months, removing 400,000 tonnes of cathode from the market.

U.S.-listed Freeport said last month it would shut one mine in Arizona and reduce output at two others in New Mexico and Chile. It estimates its 2016 copper sales will be about 3 percent lower than previously estimated at 5.3 billion pounds ($8.2 bln).

Asarco, owned by Grupo Mexico, last month proposed the indefinite shutdown of its Hayden Concentrator as well as a reduction in its stripping for leaching operation at its Ray Mine. The impact of these adjustments will cut copper production by about 67 million lbs a year, around 17 percent of Asarco’s total output.

Boseto in Botswana, previously owned by Discovery Metals, produced 21,700 tonnes of copper last year. The mine, now owned by Cupric Canyon Capital, is unlikely to produce anything for a few years. Cupric is carrying out feasibility work and expects Boseto to start production in 2018.

Mercator Minerals, owner of the Mineral Park copper mine in Arizona, filed for protection from creditors in Canada and the United States last month. Mineral Park is estimated to have produced 21,000 tonnes of copper last year.

Chinese-owned Luanshya mine in Zambia said this week it would suspend operations and cut jobs at its Baluba mine.

Canada’s Aura Minerals’ Aranzazu mine in Mexico, was put into care and maintenance in January. It produced 6,600 tonnes of copper in concentrate last year.

Mawson West’s Dikulushi mine was put on care & maintenance in January. Last year the mine produced 3,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate.

First Nickel, owner of the Lockerby mine in Ontario, went into receivership in August. Lockerby produced 2.8 million pounds of contained copper in the six months to June 30.

Nyrstar suspended operations at its Campo Morado mine in Mexico at the start of 2015 and at Myra Falls in Canada from May 2015. Myra Falls produced 2,300 tonnes of copper in concentrate last year and Campo Morado produced 3,900 tonnes.