Copper rout echoes oil; traders brace for more selling

A worker monitors a process inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, northwest of Santiago January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Copper prices extended their plunge on Wednesday to trade at the lowest in more than half a decade, as a rout that has punished other commodities such as oil took a firmer grip on the metal and traders braced for more losses.

Prices of copper - often seen as a bellwether for global economic health because of its use in industries ranging from construction to consumer goods - spiraled as much as 8 percent lower at one point, and were on track for the biggest one-day slide in more than three years, after a downgrade to global growth forecasts roiled markets.

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its growth forecast for 2015 and next year due to disappointing prospects in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies.

“Europe has been pretty sluggish, China’s still got that property overhang, Japan’s entered recession. You’ve got the U.S. and UK going fine, so it’s a patchy global growth picture - but it’s one that has definitely deteriorated from six months ago,” said UBS analyst Daniel Morgan in Sydney.

“We are definitely not in global financial crisis territory, where global trade is impaired and can’t be financed. We’re still seeing commodity transactions - just at lower prices.”

Benchmark London Metal Exchange copper was down 6 percent at $5,504 a tonne, having earlier hit its weakest since July 2009. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slumped by its daily trading limit of 5 percent.

The exit of major banks from commodities in the past few years has also drained liquidity from the market, making downdrafts even more vicious, UBS analyst Morgan said.

Oil tumbled to near six-year lows this week, while spot iron ore sagged toward the lowest in more than five years, swamped by oversupply.

A general view of a refined copper mine of Jiangxi Copper Company in Dexing, Jiangxi province, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Still, analysts say, it’s not the same picture for copper. Analysts have been hastily paring back forecasts for a global copper surplus this year - the first in five years - after a string of production forecast downgrades.

Furthermore, prices are now sinking toward the $5,000 mark, where a quarter of global producers would be bleeding cash, according to consultancy CRU, threatening “tangible” cutbacks.

The potential for shortages could encourage stockpiling by the likes of China’s strategic buying unit. Chinese import data this week suggested bargain hunters made the most of falling prices.

OPTIONS SLAM

Near term, however, prices risk further falls on bearish sentiment with physical demand for copper likely to be weak due to soft Chinese demand before the Lunar New Year, further technical selling and the threat of an options-related downdraft, traders said.

A physical trader in Singapore said there had been no calls from consumers to buy as yet, unlike in 2009 when prices also slumped.

Prices cracking $6,000 and then $5,634, the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of copper’s post financial crisis bounce, triggered heavy sales by traders following chart-based strategies.

Traders had been nervously eyeing two big put option trades at $6,000 and $5,500 per tonne, which they feared could accelerate the rout.

“Some people are going to have had an amazing start or have ruined their year on this move,” a trader at a bank in Singapore said.