Sorry to break the news, but Dr Copper isn't real!

LONDON (Reuters) - (Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

Dr Copper is back in the headlines.

This week’s dramatic collapse in global copper prices has generated all sorts of dire warnings about what Dr Copper is telling us about the global economy.

After all, he’s called Dr Copper for a reason, right? That reputed PhD in economics and legendary ability to flag both good times and bad?

Which must mean he’s telling us something important now, particular since he’s not alone. Professor Oil has already spoken, and even louder.

Oil prices are back at levels last seen in the global financial crisis and copper, if you believe some of the doom and gloom mongers out there, is heading the same way.

Yet even a moment’s pause for thought should dispel any appearance of similarity between the world now and the world back in 2008-2009.

Sure, there may be plenty of reasons to worry about the current state of affairs. Take your pick from euro zone woes, both looming deflation and possible Greek exit; the Russian rouble rout and a Chinese slowdown.

But banks aren’t teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, the global credit market hasn’t ground to a halt and the U.S. government isn’t stepping into the breach to stop its automotive companies from going under.

The world economy may be troubled but it bears no resemblance to the apocalyptic backdrop to late 2008 and 2009.

So if that’s what you think Dr Copper is telling you, it’s pretty obvious he’s not telling you the truth.

But that’s because Dr Copper is a fictional creation, a neat way for market commentators to distil a complex industrial market into a one-dimensional character.

It was always that way with Dr Copper. And it’s truer now than it ever was before.

ONE-DIMENSIONAL

Consider his supposed credentials.

As with all myths, the precise origins of Dr Copper are now lost in time.

But the notion of his ability to provide a snapshot of the state of the global economy is a simple one, rooted in the myriad uses of the metal in the modern world.

Copper is everywhere, from power lines and industrial machinery though to cars and the wiring that allows you to read this article on your personal computer or mobile phone.

Even a specialist organization such as the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) ends up categorizing around a third of all usage under the catch-all heading of “equipment”.

It follows, therefore, that the copper price should be an accurate barometer of what is happening with manufacturing demand, which itself tells us what is happening with the global economy.

That’s just fine if you ignore the fact that all commodity prices are a function of supply as well as demand.

Copper’s sensitivity to demand is accurate only if you assume that supply is a constant, miraculously rising and falling to match consumption at all times.

This, however, is not the reality of the copper market and it hasn’t been for many years, if it ever was at all.

High copper prices either side of the 2008-2009 crash were defined by a systemic failure by the world’s mines to produce enough of the stuff.

So profound and long-lasting was the shortfall that the copper price rose to levels, above $10,000 per ton in 2010-2011, at which demand was being actively destroyed.

Manufacturers started engineering copper out of some of those myriad products previously dependent on it.

And supply, more than demand, is why the copper price has been grinding steadily lower over the last couple of years. A wave of new mines and expansions planned back in the heady days of 2010 has been building with ever greater intensity.

This tectonic shift in supply dynamics is why at the start of this week the London copper price was poised above a chart vacuum, an all-too-enticing target for the bears.

And it was perfectly fitting that the boldest bears were Chinese hedge funds, which attacked the downside in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A worker monitors a process inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, northwest of Santiago January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

ALL ABOUT CHINA

Copper’s recent story has also been all about China.

The country is not only the largest user of copper - it has determined the rate of usage growth more than the rest of the world combined over the last few years.

But still don’t expect Dr Copper to shed much light even on what is going on in China’s huge manufacturing sector.

Copper market dynamics in China are as diffuse, complex and opaque as anywhere else in the world. Indeed, more so.

Traders and analysts long ago gave up trying to analyze the country’s buying patterns as a way of determining the state of “real” demand for copper.

That’s because so much copper has been imported into China simply to sit in bonded warehouses, where it is used as collateral for lending in the shadow credit markets.

Such financial demand for copper in China has been as much a driver of imports as manufacturing demand.

And that’s still the case even after the Qingdao port scandal last year. The scandal, centered on the alleged multiple pledging of metal, may have caused banks to tighten their lending criteria, but there is still twice as much copper, maybe more, sitting in Shanghai’s bonded zone as there is in the London Metal Exchange’s global warehouse network.

Nor are Chinese financiers the only entities buying and holding copper.

BUYING POWER

The ultimate copper buyer anywhere in the world is the government stockpile manager, the State Reserves Bureau (SRB), tasked with accumulating inventories of a metal classified by the Chinese government as strategic.

The SRB is a countercyclical buyer, seeking to soak up metal when it’s cheap and releasing it only at times of extreme famine.

The best example of this, and incidentally the strongest proof of why Dr Copper doesn’t exist, happened in 2009.

True, copper had just collapsed to the $3,000-per-tonne level as financial crisis morphed into manufacturing crisis. Although frankly you didn’t need Dr Copper to tell you that. Every industrial commodity, from aluminum to zinc, was screaming the same thing.

But then the copper price staged a spectacular rally over the course of 2009.

Why? Quite evidently it wasn’t a reflection of any similar Lazarus-like recovery in global manufacturing, parts of which are still not back to pre-crisis levels.

The generic driver of that rebound was China’s massive, infrastructure-heavy stimulus package unveiled at the end of 2008. The specific driver was a confirmation by the SRB around the same time that it was buying.

Everyone in copper knew that if the ultimate buyer was in the market, prices were going to go only one way.

DR COPPER ISN‘T REAL

So what is this week’s copper price rout really telling us?

Not that the world economy is melting down again as it was the last time copper prices hit these levels.

Global copper demand is still going to rise this year, even if it’s at a slower pace due to the slowdown in China, the world’s biggest user. Even there, though, the ICSG is looking for real industrial demand growth, excluding financiers’ appetite for metal as collateral, of around 5 percent, a faster pace than just about anywhere else.

The SRB, meanwhile, is likely to be incentivized to buy more for its stocks, bolstering imports.

Rather, it’s telling us that world supply will accelerate further in 2015 to the point that the refined copper market may well record its first year of surplus after five years of deficit.

That, after all, is why the price has been steadily eroding for many months, leaving it suspended at the start of this week above a chart vacuum below the $6,000 level, a red flag to the already massing bears.

And it’s also telling us that Chinese funds are the new alpha-males in the copper market. It was their combined early-morning bear attack on Wednesday that sent the market tumbling with technical funds everywhere else following them through the chart breach.

Copper, like any other commodity, is a complex mesh of supply and demand drivers, interlaced with stocking cycles, prone to periods of irrational exuberance and equally irrational despair.

Markets are messy, unpredictable and correspondingly volatile. They cannot be reduced to a one-dimensional character with supposed omniscience.

If Dr Copper hasn’t been telling you that, it’s because he doesn’t exist. Sorry to be the one to break the news.